Lineker critiques ‘erratic’ Liverpool man who could be a ‘formidable force’

Pictures via The Rest Is Football

Liverpool have had an amazing start to the season but Gary Lineker has highlighted the performances of one man who could improve and thus make us even better.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football’, the 63-year-old said: “[Darwin Nunez is] an interesting player as a centre forward.

“He gets a lot of chances, which is part and parcel of being a No.9, which is the important thing.

“His movement’s terrific, his finishing is a little bit erratic but he’s a constant threat, isn’t he.

“He must be tough to play against because he’s looking to spin behind, he can come short, he can hold it up.

“If he could just improve his finishing by say 20%, he’d be a formidable force.”

This coming days after Darwin Nunez scored the opening goal in the match against Unai Emery’s side, you would expect that the forward would have some comeback about making a vital contribution to the match.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Darwin Nunez scored the opening goal against Aston Villa

You could tell from the team celebrations that followed the Uruguayan’s goal that they were delighted for their teammate opening the scoring.

However, a big chance that was missed just minutes later does highlight that there is room for improvement from the 25-year-old and so these comments could be adhered to.

Arne Slot’s side sit top of both the Premier League and Champions League but if we can tweak our performances and be even better, these leads could be further extended.

Let’s hope that our No.9 returns from international action in fine form and we continue our pursuit of silverware this season.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Nunez (from 26:22) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence