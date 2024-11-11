Confirmed: Ex-Red will interview Howard Webb this week amid David Coote controversy

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

David Coote is the man of the moment but for all the wrong reasons in the Premier League right now and the finger will soon be turned to the head of the PGMOL, Howard Webb.

After videos circled of the Nottinghamshire-born official slandering Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, he has unsurprisingly been suspended with immediate effect.

Now historical decisions against the Reds have also been shared and this seems a lot more than an inebriated mistake, suggesting possible corruption against our team.

Therefore, the next episode of ‘Mic’d Up’ featuring Webb will certainly gather a lot of attention and we will all be hoping for a strong performance from the man tasked with interviewing him.

Unfortunately for us all, that person is Michael Owen and so we haven’t exactly got ourselves the firmest of hands on what is a very important conversation.

Howard Webb and Michael Owen will be on screen this week

It’s likely the idea of any corruption will not be addressed and many rival supporters will also assume we are being over the top with these accusations.

However, with the evidence presented to us, it would be hard for any club to not feel that something is more than just a little off with what has happened.

The powers that be will be certainly try and deflect blame against an agenda against certain clubs but this is going to be hard for them to avoid.

The next episode will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League at 7pm on Tuesday 12th of November.

