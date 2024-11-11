Paul Joyce shares Liverpool contract update which could fill Reds fans with confidence

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Paul Joyce has shared an update on the future of three crucial players at Liverpool which could offer encouragement to Reds supporters.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all see their current deals at Anfield expire next June, with speculation long since rife as to whether they’ll still be at the club in nine months’ time.

The discourse over their respective futures intensifies with each passing week that their contract situations go unresolved, but it appears that LFC chiefs have the matter in hand to some degree.

Joyce shares Liverpool contract update

In an article for The Times on Monday morning, Joyce dropped an update on the trio’s contracts in a broader piece about the hamstring injury that Trent suffered during the win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

In a joint piece alongside Gary Jacob, the journalist wrote: “Liverpool are continuing discussions with Alexander-Arnold, as well as Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, whose present deals all expire at the end of the season. All three can discuss moves to foreign clubs from January 1 and agree a pre-contract.”

Let’s hope at least one of them pens a new deal soon…

We’re now just 51 days out from the juncture at which Salah, Trent and Van Dijk would be free to speak to prospective suitors outside of England, which has left Liverpool with an uncomfortably tight window in which to persuade all three players to renew their commitment to the Reds.

It’s almost unfathomable that the Anfield hierarchy won’t secure a new contract for at least one of that trio, but getting each of them to commit over the next seven weeks could be a challenging ask.

At least it’s been made clear from one of the most reliable sources in Joyce that LFC are involved in talks over potential renewals for all three. If they were only getting the ball rolling on the matter now, or hadn’t even attended to it yet, that’d be unbearably worrying.

Each of them are among the six most-used players at Liverpool in terms of minutes on the pitch this season, with Van Dijk and Salah among a trio of joint-leaders (Transfermarkt), so Arne Slot has evidently entrusted them as core pillars of the team.

That level of involvement should hopefully convince all three to remain committed to the Anfield project, which so far under the 46-year-old has gone more smoothly than anyone could’ve realistically hopes at the start of the campaign.

Let’s hope that we have some white smoke on the contract front before the end of November, at least.