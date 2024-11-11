What Jurgen Klopp thought of David Coote as x-rated Liverpool rant leaked

(Photos by Justin Setterfield & Clive Mason/Getty Images)

David Coote is currently under investigation over alleged comments made in a viral video circling on social media.

An individual alleged to be the 42-year-old Premier League referee was caught on camera making derogatory comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his old club. The PGMOL have since suspended the official pending an outcome of their investigation into the matter.

The Reds are understood to be aware of the clips currently in circulation though have yet to offer an official comment.

What did Jurgen Klopp think of David Coote?

It’s hard not to come to the conclusion that Jurgen Klopp found David Coote incredibly frustrating to work with.

The German tactician was left incredulous at the Englishman’s handling of Martin Odegaard’s evident handball during a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

“Yes I have seen it. I am pretty sure someone will come to explain it to me why it was not a handball but I don’t know how?” the now Red Bull employee told Sky Sports.

“I don’t say that the ref can see it because I don’t know where he was in that moment.

“But how can a guy in an office see that and not come to the conclusion that maybe, possibly it could be worth the referee having another look?”

It’s mind-boggling enough on its own, though hardly the 57-year-old’s lone run-in with the official in question.

Andy Robertson could be heard hitting Coote with both barrels in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Burnley back in 2020.

“What’s the point in having you in the middle? What’s the point in having you? F**k me. Honestly,” the Scotland international fumed at the time as a comparatively calmer Jurgen Klopp noted ‘we have to be honest’.

This is where it all started between Liverpool and David Coote, Anthony Taylor might be next. pic.twitter.com/SssuLr9lVF — 𝑪𝑯𝑹𝑰𝑺 (@Rockoldcfc) November 11, 2024

A strange decision during Liverpool v Aston Villa

Hindsight is, of course, a wonderful thing but David Coote’s latest officiating performance of Liverpool v Aston Villa at the weekend hardly helps his case.

Arne Slot’s men did emerge with all three points from the night, and rightly so we might add given the quality of the performance.

Had Darwin Nunez not scored his opener, however, we’d have all been left scratching our heads at the 42-year-old’s decision to totally dismiss Leon Bailey wrestling Mo Salah to the turf.

Seriously, let someone from the PGMOL explain that.