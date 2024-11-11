‘I got doubters for the first time’ – Liverpool stalwart eager to ‘prove people wrong’ after ‘bad 45 minutes of football’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson is eager to ‘prove people wrong’ at Liverpool after what the Scotsman has described as a ‘bad 45 minutes of football’.

The former Hull City defender started the Reds’ 2-0 defeat of Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday after being dropped to the bench for the Reds’ last two outings against Bayer Leverkusen and Brighton.

Kostas Tsimikas was the man to deputise for our No. 26 at left back with some suggesting the Greek is now ahead of Robertson in Arne Slot’s pecking order at the club.

The Scotland captain endured a torrid time against Arsenal last month at the Emirates but the 30-year-old is eager to put that performance behind him and is hungry to ‘keep improving’.

“The last couple of games I’ve been on the bench and I got doubters for the first time in a long time, first time at this club,” said Robertson (via Irish Times). “But it suits me in this position. I am trying to prove people wrong again.

“I am a lot older and a lot wiser now than when I came in. When I first came in I was only 23, first time playing for a big club. I have been here for seven years and won everything, played in a lot of big games. I am a lot more experienced and a lot better at switching off from everything like overreactions and things like that.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

“Probably a bad 45 minutes of football against Arsenal, it was not great. I think pretty much everyone had written me off after that. That is football and that is what happens these days. People can write me off all they want. But I will always try to keep working, keep improving, I have tried to do that and hopefully I have shown that [against Villa].”

Robertson is one of the greatest signings in modern Liverpool history.

Signed for just £8m from Hull following their relegation from the Premier League in 2017 the ex-Dundee United man has become recognised as one of the best full-backs in the world during his time on Merseyside.

Alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold on 59, the Anfield favourite holds the record for the most assists by a defender in Premier League history.

There may be some signs of ageing but Robbo still has plenty to give in a Red shirt and we look forward to seeing what he can help the club achieve this term.