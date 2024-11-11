‘It’s a possibility’ – Liverpool journalist says ‘consistent’ player could leave next summer

Image via David Lynch - Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool journalist David Lynch has opened up speculation that Alisson Becker could leave the club ‘next summer’ if an offer from Saudi Arabia comes his way.

The 32-year-old has become recognised as one of the best ‘keepers in the world since moving to the Reds from AS Roma in 2018.

The Brazil international, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, has kept three league clean sheets so far this season but Lynch has claimed (as relayed by @AnythingLFC_ on X) Liverpool ‘wouldn’t stand in his way’ if he decides it’s time to move away from Merseyside.

David Lynch on Alisson Becker: “I would say it's a possibility that Alisson could leave next summer. If that Saudi offer comes and he decides it's the right time, Liverpool wouldn't stand in his way” 🗣️ @davidlynchlfc via @AnfieldAgenda pic.twitter.com/mgtxh0Zx8N — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) November 11, 2024

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia in the summer but was loaned back to the La Liga outfit for the campaign while Caoimhin Kelleher has deputised superbly for Alisson between the sticks in recent weeks.

Kelleher helped Arne Slot’s side to another clean sheet on Saturday night against Aston Villa and pulled off two brilliant stops late on.

Vitezslav Jaros, Liverpool’s third-choice stopper, made his full debut against Brighton in the League Cup at the end of last month and was seriously impressive despite his tender age.

Alisson, who was labelled as ‘consistent’ by former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp (via BBC Sport), has won every major trophy with the club during his time at L4 and it’ll be interesting to see what decision is made regarding his future if a huge offer from Saudi does arrive.

Our No.1 is under contract until 2026.