‘Liverpool are aware…’ – James Pearce outlines Reds’ stance on David Coote’s alleged remarks

Liverpool have quickly taken a firm position on the viral video which emerged on Monday which allegedly shows David Coote making inflammatory remarks about Jurgen Klopp.

Footage has been shared online which shows one individual – seemingly the Premier League referee – calling the former Reds manager a ‘c**t’ on several occasions and then begging the person recording it not to share the clip to others.

The Nottinghamshire official has since been suspended by the PGMOL pending an investigation into the matter, and it’s understood that he’s confirmed the video is genuine but has no recollection of making the derogatory comments about the German.

Liverpool decline to comment on Coote video

Acccording to James Pearce for The Athletic, Liverpool are aware of the video which appears to show Coote allegedly defaming Klopp but have yet to comment publicly on the matter.

The journalist shared a link to that article via X, outlining in his post that ‘Liverpool are aware of the video – but in light of an investigation being launched they believe it would be inappropriate to make any comment at this stage.’

Liverpool are aware of the video – but in light of an investigation being launched they believe it would be inappropriate to make any comment at this stage.https://t.co/VthZb3Y3JN — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 11, 2024

A sensible approach from Liverpool

As a club, Liverpool are taking a sensible approach to the controversy surrounding Coote by declining to comment publicly on the issue whilst it’s being investigated by the relevant authorities.

While it may seem clear from the footage that the remarks were made by the referee, who’s since acknowledged that it is genuine, that there was even a debate as to the possibility that it was a deepfake or AI video highlights just how easily reality can be distorted in the modern world.

We’d imagine that the Anfield hierarchy are privately furious over the comments made in the clip, whether they indeed came from Coote or another individual, but recognise that the club need to take a measured and professional stance on such a delicate matter.

We hope that any investigative process will be carried out fairly and effectively and that the appropriate justice is administered to whoever is ultimately responsible for what was said about Klopp in the viral video.