Five talking points after Liverpool build a gap atop the Premier League table

(Photos by Carl Recine, Mike Hewitt & Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Liverpool! Top of the league! Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league!”

So rang out the rallying cry at Anfield on Saturday (November 10) as Arne Slot’s relentless Reds marched to a relatively comfortable 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

Yet another hurdle cleared, leaving pundits scrambling to name the Merseysiders’ next proving ground. Er, er, er… well, Arsenal had players missing! Er, er, er… Chelsea aren’t a serious, serious outfit! Er, er, er… Leverkusen? Pah! Let’s see you play Real Madrid!

Yet, there’s an intriguing possibility every single one of Liverpool’s detractors may have to steel themselves against. Slot’s men might hit a speed bump at 100 miles an hour and never come back down for the next arbitrary hurdle laid down by one of Gary Neville and his fellow commentators.

For now, Liverpool are top of the league – and with a five-point gap to incumbent champions Manchester City.

If fans are feeling like pushing their chips into the Reds’ slot on the Premier League roulette wheel, it wouldn’t be a terrible idea to keep an eye on the odds with 1Bet soccer bets!

Five talking points after an ideal Premier League weekend

1) Arne Slot’s men are absolutely involved in the title race

Sorry, Gary Neville, but your post-Wolves comments on Liverpool’s title credentials couldn’t be further from the truth.

Speaking on his eponymous podcast with Sky Sports, the Overlap host said the following: “I didn’t think Liverpool were anywhere near their best [against Wolves] and I think that they’re going to have a decent season it looks like.

“Maybe get Champions League football, I didn’t feel like I was watching title winners being honest with you.”

The 2019/20 Premier League champions aren’t 100% destined to lift No.20 this term – there’s far too long left to go to call it at this stage. Nonetheless, we’d be taking the former Manchester United fullback’s bad-faith commentary on and around Liverpool with just a pinch of salt until further notice.

If you’re five points clear of City and a further nine ahead of Arsenal, you have to at least be considered a challenger. End of discussion!

2) Give Mo Salah his dough

Supporters rightly made their thoughts clear on Mo Salah’s contract situation during Villa’s visit at the weekend.

A banner was unfurled reading: “FSG: He fires a bow! Now give Mo his dough.”

The Egypt international then added another goal and assist to his ever-growing collection to make it 10 goals and 10 assists (in 17 games across all competitions) for the season.

Salah may be turning 33 when his contract runs out in the summer, but he’s showing no signs of stopping.

What a travesty it’s currently looking to be if he’s allowed to take his pick of top European clubs at the end of the 2024/25 season.

3) Ryan Gravenberch is the best holding midfielder in the Premier League

Calm down, Manchester City fans – we’re of course considering the context of Rodri’s injury.

With the Spanish international out of action for the season with an ACL injury, however, Liverpool’s No.38, Ryan Gravenberch, has been in phenomenal form.

The Dutchman delivered another composed performance against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa to help extend our lead at the top of the Premier League table.

His stats from the night, courtesy of Sofascore, are certainly worth a read:

→ 7.9/10 rating (should be more, in our view)

→ 77 touches

→ 88% pass success rate (50/57)

→ 3/3 dribbles completed

→ 6/9 ground duels won

→ 2 clearances

→ 2 blocked shots

→ 4 interceptions

4) Liverpool could take Arsenal out of the title race with a psychological blow

Or, rather, the Gunners could take themselves out of the race.

Paul Merson rightly noted that his old club is at serious risk of ending their title aspirations should Liverpool create a 12-point gap to the Emirates Stadium-based outfit.

Ultimately, it depends on when this gap occurs (if it does) given we’re still a way away from the halfway mark in the season.

Still, should the event arise, there’s no question it will spark some added pressure for Mikel Arteta’s men.

5) No merit-based selection for Caoimhin Kelleher

You could forgive stand-in ‘keeper Caoimhin Kelleher for feeling a little hard done by at Liverpool.

The Republic of Ireland shotstopper has been forced to step in between the sticks since Alisson Becker suffered a hamstring injury.

He’s done a superb job for the club too, helping the Reds secure seven wins from eight games whilst keeping four clean sheets.

Yet Arne Slot confirmed that his No.1 would be back in goal the minute he’s back fit.

Not ideal for fans of meritocracy, but understandable given Alisson is considered to be arguably the world’s leading option in his position.

However, that shouldn’t take any credit away from the terrific job Caoimhin has done for us in the meantime.