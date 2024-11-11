Liverpool could have transfer edge for red-hot 25y/o who’s open to PL move; £50m might clinch it

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Reports from Europe indicate that Liverpool could have an edge on other prospective suitors for one of the hottest properties on the continent right now.

There had been rumours in recent days that the Reds are prepared to submit an offer to Eintracht Frankurt for hotshot striker Omar Marmoush, who netted his 14th goal of the season over the weekend after just 16 games.

Anfield chiefs now seem to have been handed a potential boost to their chances of securing the Egyptian forward.

Marmoush would welcome Liverpool move

According to Todo Fichajes on Sunday night, Marmoush is believed to have expressed an interest in moving to the Premier League, with Liverpool cited as ‘the club most interested in signing him’.

It’s claimed that, if the 25-year-old were to leave Eintracht Frankfurt, he ‘would welcome’ a move to the English top flight, and to Anfield in particular.

The Bundesliga club are understood to have set an asking price of €50m-€60m (£41.3m-£49.6m) for the striker, who the Reds view as ‘an ideal option’ to bolster Arne Slot’s attack.

Liverpool could have open invitation to sign red-hot Marmoush

Given how Marmoush has begun the season, it comes as no surprise to see him being linked with some of Europe’s top clubs. His 14 goals in 16 games are accompanied by 10 assists, and he’s netted in 11 different matches already this term (Transfermarkt).

For context, those 24 goal contributions have been accrued in 1,267 minutes of game-time, while his Egypt national team colleague Mo Salah has 10 goals and assists each in 1,349 minutes for Liverpool in the current campaign.

Even allowing for the footnote that the Eintracht Frankfurt hitman has been playing in the Europa League rather than the Champions League, that’s still a phenomenal return. In today’s market, it’d represent a real coup for the Reds to land such a prolific striker for less than £50m.

If indeed it’s true that Marmoush wants to play in England and that Anfield would be his destination of choice, that’d appear to be an open invitation for the LFC hierarchy to fire a transfer offer in the direction of Deutsche Bank Park.

Liverpool don’t tend to go for the low-hanging fruit on the market, but it wouldn’t surprise us if they were prepared to make an exception in this instance.