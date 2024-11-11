Richards praises Slot’s decision to put ‘really good’ Liverpool man in his team

Pictures via The Rest Is Football

Arne Slot has enjoyed a brilliant start to life as Liverpool boss and Micah Richards has used the involvement of one man as the perfect example of his leadership.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the 36-year-old said: “I think Konate has been really good for [Slot].

“Don’t know if you remember at the start of the season that he started Quansah who wasn’t aggressive enough.

“[Slot] was a leader in saying, ‘okay, no problem, you come off, I’m going to put Konate on.’

“He started winning all the headers and he stayed in a team.”

There have been so many examples of our No.5 being a beast in our side this season, something Jacob Ramsey learned first-hand during the most recent victory at Anfield.

It’s hard not to be impressed by Ibou Konate’s displays this season

It’s not just the performances of the 25-year-old that deserves praise but his availability too and our head coach praised the work of his staff to ensure that our defender has been able to play so much football.

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, the heart of our defence has been so impressive this season and a major reason why we sit top of both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Long may this form continue and let’s hope the praise remains for the former RB Leipzig man who has stood up to every test he’s faced this campaign already.

You can watch Richards’ comments on Konate (from 24:44) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

