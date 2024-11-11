Arteta bemoans injury ‘nightmare’ as reason for eight-point Liverpool gap

Pictures via HaytersTV

Liverpool extended our lead at the top of the Premier League this weekend and top four chasing Arsenal dropped more points, with Mikel Arteta speaking with the media after the game.

The Spaniard was asked if he thinks his side can close the now eight point gap from Arne Slot’s side and responded with: “There is nothing we can change today about that.

“What I am just praying is that after the international break I have the team fully equipped physically, they are available and they are fit because it has been an absolute nightmare for eight weeks. Issue after issue.”

It was a very obvious attempt to blame injuries for the drop in form, something which he and the fanbase have been try to spread far and wide in the last few weeks.

Because the Reds are doing well, nobody is discussing the absence of Alisson Bekcer, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott and now Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arteta has been full of excuses for Arsenal in the past few weeks

Virgil van Dijk publicly laughed off the excuses that came from the Emirates Stadium after our draw with the Gunners and it’s interesting to see them use the same tactic after a draw with Chelsea.

This press conference had many similarities to the one the former Everton man had ahead of our league meeting and it’s embarrassing watching him clasping at straws.

Let’s hope that this gap only increases as the fume from North London grows stronger.

You can watch Arteta’s comments on Liverpool (from 1:42) via HaytersTV on YouTube:

