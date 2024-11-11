Ryan Gravenberch’s Villa highlights showcase how purple patch is the new norm

Pictures via @Highbal42941940 on X

So much was made of Ryan Gravenberch’s early season form but talk around the midfielder has gone quiet in the last few weeks.

The positive of this is that our midfielder has only stopped being discussed because we’re getting used to his brilliant performances happening every time he plays.

That was true again against Aston Villa as the Dutchman dominated in our 2-0 victory in the Premier League and highlights from his display have been shared on social media.

In a match where he completed 100% of his dribbles, made two clearances and four interceptions (stats via SofaScore), it’s not hard to be impressed by our No.38 at the moment.

Ryan Gravenberch has been in fine form for Liverpool this season

Several pundits have already discussed how the 22-year-old has surprised many this season with his performances and it’s really impressive that he’s made this level his norm.

Arne Slot has admitted that it was never in his plans to have the former Bayern Munich man operate in the No.6 position but a lack of other options forced his hand to try him there.

After so much of the summer was spent on discussing a failure to secure the signing of Martin Zubimendi, we may well have struck gold in this missed transfer.

Now we get to see a young player thrive in a team that is flying this season and long may his impervious form last.

You can view Gravenberch’s highlights via @Highbal42941940 on X:

