Theo Walcott explains ‘what Liverpool have got going for them’ this term as title race admission is made

Former Premier League winger Theo Walcott has claimed he’s yet to ‘write off anyone’ in the title race this season but has explained ‘what Liverpool have got going for them’.

Arne Slot’s side currently lead the way from second-placed Manchester City by five points and are nine points clear of Chelsea in third.

There’s plenty of positive signs at the moment but Liverpool fans are well aware that there’s a lot of football still to be played.

The Reds have already kept six league clean sheets this season with Ibou Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Caoimhin Kelleher impressing but it’s the frontline which has impressed Walcott.

The 35-year-old said (via BBC Sport): “I would not write off anyone who is up there now, absolutely not. Liverpool at some point are going to stumble and they will have injury problems like every other team.

“What Liverpool have got going for them is they have seemingly endless amounts of goals in their team. If you look at their goal difference compared to the teams chasing them, it is massive. So it doesn’t really matter if they do start conceding goals, because they can outscore you.”

The significance of Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Anfield was made even greater due to Manchester City’s defeat to Brighton in the 5:30pm kick off.

Pep Guardiola’s side, who’ve won four league titles in a row, have now lost four games in a row (across all competitions) and there’s signs of cracks appearing at the Etihad.

The Sky Blues are more than capable of winning 15 games on the spin however, so it’s important that we continue to focus on ourselves and taking it one game at a time.

The atmosphere has been superb at Anfield this last week or so and long may it continue after the international break as Slot and Co. aim to have a dream debut campaign.