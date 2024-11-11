Huge Trent Alexander-Arnold news coming out of Liverpool this morning

(Photos by Carl Recine & Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold had Liverpool fans wincing as he pulled up on the pitch during the 2-0 encounter with Aston Villa at the weekend.

The England international raised anxiety levels by indicating his hamstring as the source of concern to the attending physio team.

Conor Bradley was swiftly brought on at the 25-minute mark, with the Reds previously unclear on the severity of the injury.

Fortunately, it seems Liverpool have avoided the worst of it thanks to the vice-captain quickly identifying the problem.

Trent Alexander-Arnold injury boost

Paul Joyce confirmed a seismic injury boost for Liverpool on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

The 26-year-old Academy graduate now looks set to make the most of the resting period afforded by the November international break. Most importantly, he looks set to play a part in several key fixtures from the tail-end of the month onwards!

Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for a couple of weeks with a hamstring injury. Avoided more serious damage by coming off early against Aston Villa. Not ruled out of Southampton on Nov 24 ahead of Real Madrid [Nov 27] and Man City [Dec 1] games. More @TimesSport — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) November 11, 2024

Arne Slot could avoid taking a risk against Southampton

Depending on how our No.66 is looking after the international break, we’d be far from opposed to seeing Conor Bradley hold on to the right-back spot at Southampton.

Not to disrespect the St. Mary’s Stadium-based outfit, but there are comparatively far more challenging fixtures over the horizon beyond a trip to the Premier League’s bottom-placed side.

That would be our view on the situation, at least, unless Trent Alexander-Arnold has made an absolute full recovery by November 24.

We’ll have to wait and see on that front!

How did Conor Bradley perform in Trent’s absence?

Stats provider Sofascore handed Conor Bradley a 6.8/10 score for his contributions against Aston Villa:

→ 63 touches

→ 90% pass accuracy (44/49)

→ 2/7 ground duels won

→ 1/1 aerial duel won

→ 3 clearances

Not a bad display from the Northern Ireland international, though we’d hope for a more defensively robust outing come our trip to the south coast later this November.