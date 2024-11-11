Selfless Trent gesture shows just why new Liverpool contract should be matter of when and not if

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A behind-the-scenes gesture from Trent Alexander-Arnold encapsulates why he was appointed Liverpool vice-captain last year and why the club should be sparing no effort in trying to extend his contract, which currently expires next June.

The 26-year-old has been continuing discussions with Anfield chiefs over a potential new deal, amid ongoing speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid.

The right-back went off with a hamstring injury during the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night, although he’s set to miss only two weeks which coincide conveniently with the November international break, and that may have been the culmination of an ongoing issue which has dogged Trent for the past month.

Trent played through pain barrier for Liverpool

As reported by The Athletic, the Liverpool vice-captain has been playing with painkilling injections ever since he incurred a side strain during England’s win over Finland in mid-October.

However, with right-back deputy Conor Bradley sidelined at the time due to a rib injury, the Scouser was determined to make himself available for every Reds fixture in the meantime, and he’s started all of our Premier League and Champions League games this season.

A noble gesture from Trent

It speaks volumes for Trent’s leadership and selflessness that he’d play through the pain barrier in order to help the Liverpool cause and avoid putting pressure on the Northern Ireland youngster, who’s since recovered from his own knock.

That determination from the 26-year-old displays a deep-rooted affection for his current club, and it’s something that the Anfield hiearchy should note during the ongoing contract discussions.

The England defender’s talents on the pitch have been evident for some time, and his insistence on taking painkillers to make himself available for the Reds is a gesture which should make the agreement of a new deal a matter of when and not if.

Liverpool simply can’t let such a phenomenal footballer and true team player walk out the door in 2025. Any doubts over Trent’s loyalty to the club have surely been dispelled by this revelation.