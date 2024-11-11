Liverpool player withdrawn from national team squad as Reds youngster gets welcome promotion

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

While one Liverpool player has withdrawn from national team action for the latest international window, another has been given a promotion within the ranks of his country’s setup.

Reds fans were handed some good news on Monday morning when Paul Joyce reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury, which he incurred during the weekend win over Aston Villa, will only keep him out for a couple of weeks.

That’d give him a plausible chance of recovering in time for our next match against Southampton on the 24th of his month, although he will miss a couple of games with his national team in the meantime.

Trent ruled out while Trey steps up

As was confirmed this evening on englandfootball.com, Trent is among eight senior England players deemed unavailable for their UEFA Nations League double header against Greece and Republic of Ireland over the next week.

While the 26-year-old’s international involvement has been curtailed for November, Liverpool prodigy Trey Nyoni has been promoted to the English under-19 squad in place of Sunderland’s Chris Rigg, with the Reds starlet jumping up one age group.

Trent withdrawal was inevitable, but congrats to Nyoni!

Once Trent went off against Villa on Saturday night, it seemed inevitable that he wouldn’t be involved with England in this international window, and Lee Carsley has sensibly omitted him from the squad for their upcoming games.

The needs of the Liverpool vice-captain are best served by him remaining on Merseyside and progressing with his recovery so that he can hopefully be fit once the club season resumes the weekend after next.

While the 26-year-old misses out for his country on this occasion, it’s a telling sign of Nyoni’s development that he’s been elevated to England’s under-19 squad.

The teenager served notice of his burgeoning talents with a majestic goal for the Reds’ under-21s when they beat Wolves in Premier League 2 a few days ago, and he didn’t look out of place when getting 26 minutes with the first team in their recent Carabao Cup win over Brighton.

Congratulations to him on his national team promotion, and hopefully he’ll make his debut at that level over the coming days.