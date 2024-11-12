Reports: Liverpool player could seek January exit; agent has already spoken to two clubs

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, one player could push for an exit from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

Since coming to Anfield at the end of August, it’s been a tale of constant frustration for Federico Chiesa, with fitness problems restricting him to just 78 minutes of game-time for the Reds (all of which came in September).

There have already been rumours of a potential departure from Merseyside in mid-season, and such speculation continues to do the rounds in his native country.

Chiesa reportedly pushing for Liverpool exit

InterLive.it reported that Chiesa is prepared to ‘dig his heels in’ and push for a move away from Liverpool in January, despite the club’s apparent reluctance to entertain that scenario.

It’s also claimed that the 27-year-old’s agent Fali Ramadani has already spoken with Inter Milan and Roma about the possibility of a mid-season return to the forward’s homeland, although neither would have the spending power to purchase him outright in the winter.

Instead, an initial loan move with an obligation to buy may be considered.

Liverpool mustn’t give up on Chiesa yet

There’s no getting away from the reality that Chiesa’s transfer to Liverpool hasn’t gone to plan so far, with some already drawing comparisons to Arthur Melo’s ill-fated loan spell of two seasons ago due to its injury-disrupted nature.

However, it still seems far too early to write off the Italy forward as a flop when he’s only been at Anfield for a couple of months and has had no luck whatsoever with injuries.

Arne Slot has been reluctant to specify a timeframe as to when the 27-year-old might next play for the Reds due to the ‘up and down’ nature of his injury problems, so we can only hope that fortune will finally favour the ex-Juventus man and he’ll soon be able to make an impact for the club.

Considering his evident glee at signing for Liverpool in late August, we’d be surprised if Chiesa were already clamouring for a move away from Merseyside even with his fitness woes, and we’d suggest taking these reports from his homeland with a pinch of salt unless corroborated by a more reliable source.