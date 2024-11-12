Who is Ben Kitt: The mystery man in controversial David Coote video clips

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The man who also took part in David Coote’s controversial clips has been identified.

Ben Kitt, a former Nottinghamshire cricketer, is understood to have been suspended “on full pay” following his involvement in a set of videos released on Monday.

This follows the PGMOL’s decision to likewise suspend the Premier League official after being caught labelling Jurgen Klopp a “German c***t”.

Ben Kitt’s employers have reacted to the David Coote clips

The 29-year-old, who left Nottinghamshire CCC back in 2018, had encouraged Coote to share his thoughts on Liverpool in a recording which appeared to originate during lockdown.

His current employers, Forsyth Barnes, have taken swift action in response.

“Forsyth Barnes understands that the leaked video of David Coote includes one of its employees, Ben Kitt,” Forsyth Barnes co-founder Roheel Ahmad told Telegraph Sport.

“This is something that we are taking very seriously and we have suspended Ben on full pay while we investigate further.

“Although we are still in the process of gathering all the facts, we do know for certain that the video was taken some years before Ben became an employee of Forsyth Barnes.

“In his time with the business, Ben has demonstrated a strong [work] ethic and dedication to his career. He has matured considerably and grown into a responsible young man.

“To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, Forsyth Barnes will not be making any further comments.”

What did Ben Kitt say?

Kitt, who is under investigation from his employers, actively encouraged the suspended referee to share his honest opinions on officiating Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Following a plea from Coote for the video not to be shared far and wide, the former cricketer likewise urged viewers to not ‘f*****g ruin his career’.

→ “What did you think of the Liverpool game earlier when you were 4th official?”

→ “Why would you say Jurgen Klopp was a c***t?”

→ “Long story short: Jurgen Klopp’s a c***t, Liverpool are all f*****g b******s and we hate Scousers.”

→ “He’s a Premier League referee, let’s not f*****g ruin his career. Let’s face it, we’re good blokes, but we can’t ruin a bloke’s career. We’re not that bad. Also he’s a f*****g legend. So let’s not ruin it.”

What did Howard Webb say about Coote’s comments?

The head of the PGMOL refused to be drawn into a debate over the Nottinghamshire official’s foul-mouthed tirade.

Howard Webb again confirmed that an investigation was underway with a full outcome yet to be reached by the officiating body.

“There’s not much more I can say at this stage until we work through that investigation,” the 53-year-old concluded in his latest appearance on Mic’d Up.