David Coote tweet aged horrifically after Liverpool v Aston Villa

David Coote, now suspended from fulfilling his refereeing duties in the Premier League, awaits the outcome of a PGMOL investigation.

The 42-year-old, for those who have yet to witness the damning video clips in which the Englishman goes on a foul-mouthed rant at Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool’s expense, initially denied the validity of the footage.

The official is understood to have since u-turned on that stance, though he reportedly ‘does not recall the content of the discussion’ taking place, apparently, during lockdown.

David Coote Liverpool tweet aged badly

We’ve seen some absolutely wild takes in our time, but one Aston Villa fan’s tweet in the aftermath of a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool really takes the biscuit.

To be completely fair to @gabsavfc_, no one could have predicted a scandal of such epic proportions emerging not long after the weekend clash!

The tweet in question shows a Liverpool-themed bedroom with the accompanying caption: “David Coote’s bedroom.”

I don't think I've ever seen a tweet age as badly as this one 🤣 https://t.co/prBU5xdOhW — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) November 11, 2024

Evidence suggests David Coote has not historically favoured Liverpool

Our colleague at Empire of the Kop, Peter Kenny Jones, recalled a handful of moments that would at least indicate that Liverpool have not benefitted from preferential treatment at the hands of Coote.

To summarise:

→ 2020/21: Coote (VAR) fails to punish Jordan Pickford for a tackle that endangered Virgil van Dijk

→ 2023/24: Martin Odegaard blatantly handles the ball in the Arsenal box but no penalty was given by Coote (VAR)

→ 2024/25: Leon Bailey drags Mo Salah to the ground but Coote (on-pitch referee) deems the challenge fair

We’re entirely aware that it’s impossible for an official to get every single decision right (though that should be somewhat easier following the advent of VAR technology).

Nonetheless, the significant evidence building against David Coote suggests he’s not consistently applied the laws of the game during clashes involving Liverpool.

On top of that, his officiating of Liverpool v Aston Villa at the weekend would suggest this is a concern not isolated to Jurgen Klopp’s time with the Reds.