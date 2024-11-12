(Video) Konate taunted Mac Allister with comical jibe after Liverpool’s win over Villa

Image via Liverpool FC

Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister shared a hilarious moment after Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Spirits were on a real high at Anfield not just in light of that result, but also the earlier defeat for Manchester City at Brighton which enabled the Reds to open a five-point gap at the top of the Premier League table going into the international break.

The post-match mood in the camp was caught on camera as the France defender and Argentina midfielder humoured each other afterwards.

Konate jokingly taunts Mac Allister

Liverpool FC’s social media admins posted the latest instalent of Inside Anfield to YouTube on Monday evening, and one clip shows a light-hearted exchange between Konate and Mac Allister after the game.

The Frenchman was undergoing some post-match media duties, with the ex-Brighton midfielder waiting patiently to face the cameras after him.

After the Argentine appeared to heckle his teammate over the length of time his interviews took and asked if he’d said anything about him, the Reds’ number 5 joked “Nah, because you were so bad!”.

Both players broke into laughter at that point and shared a momentary embrace before Konate clarified that he was joking, even though that was evident from the tone of the exchange.

Konate’s banter reflects cheerful mood at Liverpool

It was a clip which shows the camaraderie between the Liverpool squad at this moment, with the Reds absolutely flying under Arne Slot, and it was obvious that the France defender was merely humouring Mac Allister.

Whilst the Argentine mightn’t quite have been a standout performer against Villa, he still had a tidy display as he completed 92% of his passes and 100% of his long balls, along with winning two duels and two tackles (Sofascore).

That definitely doesn’t fit the criteria of ‘so bad’ with which Konate jokingly heckled him, and it attests to the bonhomie at Anfield that the duo were able to share that light-hearted exchange afterwards.

Liverpool’s excellent results are clearly fostering a hugely positive mood among the squad away from the pitch, and long may that perfect combination continue!

You can view the exchange between Konate and Mac Allister below (from 14:04), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: