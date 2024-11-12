Mo Salah contract update coming out of Sky Sports this afternoon as Saudi threat remains

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be determined to extend Mo Salah’s current terms at Anfield.

Yet, as we approach the middle of November, it seems we’re no closer to finalising talks over the Egyptian’s future.

Given the lack of further developments on Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold (also on contracts set to expire in 2025), this is an understandably significant concern for the fanbase.

Mo Salah and Liverpool remain far apart in contract talks

The latest update coming out of Sky Germany would suggest that we’re unlikely to see a major breakthrough in the coming days.

Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Egyptian King remains ‘far apart’ in talks with the Merseyside giants.

Beyond that, there’s the lingering threat of a potentially seismic offer from Saudi Arabia, on top of ‘top options’ presumably willing to take the 32-year-old off Liverpool’s hands in Europe.

What is Mo Salah’s stance on staying at Liverpool?

Every indication we’ve been offered appears to point in the direction of our No.11 wanting to commit his best years to Liverpool Football Club.

The player seems to be enjoying life under new head coach Arne Slot and he’s in the form of his life (20 goal contributions in 17 games, across all competitions).

Is it at all surprising that his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, felt compelled to tell the world he feels his client is currently the best player in world football?

On current form, the numbers and the eye test would appear to support that claim, and therein lies the potential problem.

Liverpool, ever-objective in their decision-making, under the watchful eye of Michael Edwards (CEO of Football) and Richard Hughes (sporting director) won’t be swayed by the now. They’ll be more concerned with whether Salah can extend these kinds of performances we’re witnessing in 2024/25 into the seasons that follow.

On our Egyptian King’s end, his entourage will presumably be pushing for his current value to be reflected in his wage packet (currently £350,000-a-week plus bonuses) and/or the length of his contract extension.

Liverpool’s reported highest-earners

Player Reported/Alleged Wage (week)* Contract Expiration Date Mo Salah £350,000 June 2025 Virgil van Dijk £220,000 June 2025 Trent Alexander-Arnold £180,000 June 2025 Andy Robertson £160,000 June 2026 Alexis Mac Allister £150,000 June 2028

