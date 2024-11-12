Arne Slot could be about to bring 33y/o to Liverpool after emotional farewell message

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Arne Slot could potentially be set to bring another member of his former Feyenoord backroom staff to Liverpool in the near future.

With most of Jurgen Klopp’s coaching team leaving in tandem with the German earlier this year, his replacement in the Anfield dugout arrived alongside a number of trusted lieutenants, including assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff and lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters.

It now seems a distinct possibility that another member of the one-time band at De Kuip could reunite with the 46-year-old on Merseyside.

Slot’s former video analyst leaves Feyenoord

Roderick van der Ham, who worked as a video analyst for Slot at Feyenoord, took to X on Monday night to post an emotional farewell message after his departure from the Rotterdam club, closing with the sentence: ‘With hopes of creating even more unforgettable memories, it’s time to move on’.

That comes after reports from 1908.nl that the 33-year-old would be leaving De Kuip for Liverpool, although there’s been no official word on his prospective addition to the staff at Anfield.

Last week, my time at @Feyenoord officially came to an end. 🔴⚪️⚫️

A huge thank you to all my colleagues and players for the memories we made together at this fantastic club!❤️

With hopes of creating even more unforgettable memories, it’s time to move on! pic.twitter.com/FpDCDMgTYt — Roderick van der Ham (@roderickvdham) November 11, 2024

Could he now reunite with Slot at Liverpool?

At 33, Van der Ham is quite young as a member of coaching staff, although he’s already accrued an extensive body of work in the Netherlands, having worked in video analysis for five seasons across Heracles Almelo, RKC Waalwijk and Feyenoord.

He spent the past two full campaigns working with Slot in Rotterdam, during which time they won the Eredivisie title, KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield (1908.nl).

While he didn’t specify what the next step in his career will be, it seems logical to suggest that the Liverpool head coach may have headhunted him to come on board at Anfield and reunite with some familiar faces.

If that is indeed the case, it indicates that Slot greatly values the work of Van der Ham and regards him as someone who could be instrumental to any future success with the Reds.

It mightn’t be an arrival which generates the same excitement among fans as a new plauer coming in, but it could nonetheless be an important coup if it were to materialise.