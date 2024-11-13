Liverpool told they’ve just made low-key ‘signing of the season’; Kelleher knows him well

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool have quietly completed a piece of recruitment which has been described in some quarters as the ‘signing of the season’.

There’s been plenty of change at Anfield this year in terms of the backroom staff, with Arne Slot bringing many of his trusted lieutenants from Feyenoord with him to Merseyside, including assistant head coach Sipke Hulshoff and lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters.

Roderick van der Ham, who worked with the Reds boss as a video analyst in Rotterdam, is also expected to reunite with the 46-year-old, and there’s been another shrewd appointment behind the scenes in L4.

Liverpool hire new first-team physiotherapist

As per Liverpool World, LFC have hired a new first-team rehabilitation physiotherapist in David Breen, who comes to the club with a wonderfully diverse sporting portfolio.

The 39-year-old is best known in his native Ireland as an intercounty hurler with Limerick, and he won an All-Ireland title in the sport with Na Piarsaigh in 2016.

The GAA club shared the news of his appointment at Anfield via X, proudly describing him as ‘definitely Liverpool’s signing of the season’ and featuring a photo of him holding up a Reds shirt.

Definitely Liverpool's signing of the season. Fair play @Daithi_Breen 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/32IP0EdVLK — Na Piarsaigh GAA (@NapGAA) November 12, 2024

Breen comes to Liverpool with a rich background

Aside from his hurling achievements, Breen has also accrued a rich background in physiotherapy across several high-profile sporting teams.

He’s been a first-team physio at rugby clubs Wasps, Munster and Harlequins and he’s also been involved with Manchester City’s academy. Since February, he’s worked as a physiotherapist with the Republic of Ireland men’s football squad, through which he’s gotten to know Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Limerick native duly appears to be a tremendous coup by Liverpool, given his diverse sporting portfolio and abundance of high-level experience in his field.

Having had the taste of success at a national level in hurling, let’s hope he can enjoy similar glory as part of the Liverpool setup!