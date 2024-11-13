What Mo Salah’s agent has just done on social media will intrigue Liverpool fans

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah’s agent is known for being rather cryptic on social media when it comes to updates on his clients future and we’ve seen yet another post from the Colombian.

Taking to X, Ramy Abbas Issa has reposted his own message that read: ‘FYI – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing.

‘Just click-whoring. “Sources close to Mohamed” don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know.’

This was done on Wednesday morning and so makes for interesting reading as we won’t know whether that has made an extension at Anfield any more or less likely, at this stage.

Confusion over Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool continues

It seems clear that the agent is disagreeing with stories that are being spread about his client but there haven’t been any concrete rumours flying around to confirm or deny a new deal is close.

With the player coming out and stating his aims for the season, it’s clear that our No.11 is fully focused on winning more silverware for the Reds this campaign.

What happens after this summer though, only remains a mystery and we will await the next social media post that will no doubt appear on the timeline of Abbas Issa.

With the 32-year-old enjoying one of his greatest seasons in a red shirt, it’s seems clear that the question can’t be if we want to extend his stay further.

It’s more likely that the key subject is how much we need to pay in order to ensure that our record Premier League goal scorer continues to ply his trade in L4.

You can view the original post from Salah’s agent via @RamyCol on X:

FYI – all those ‘journalists’ who imply having ‘inside information’ about Mohamed’s future are making claims/posts based on absolutely nothing. Just click-whoring. “Sources close to Mohamed” don’t exist. This post is really just to tell you that they don’t know. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) September 12, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence