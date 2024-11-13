‘There’s a line…’ – Gary Neville speaks out on David Coote’s ‘aggressive’ Jurgen Klopp tirade

Image via The Overlap US

Gary Neville has spoken publicly for the first time about inflammatory comments regarding Jurgen Klopp attributed to David Coote.

On Monday, a video was made public which appears to show the Premier League referee using crude language to describe the former Liverpool manager, with the official since suspended by the PGMOL and no longer under consideration for matches by UEFA.

Speaking on The Overlap US, the Sky Sports pundit acknowledged that the 42-year-old ‘stepped over the line’ with one specific word that he used about the German, but he feels that the ref isn’t inherently biased against the Merseyside club, nor has he set out to deliberately have a negative impact on their on-field results.

Neville speaks out on Coote tirade

Neville said of Coote: “He’s called Jurgen Klopp the C-word, which is obviously an aggressive word, but I didn’t see anything within his words that he had influenced Liverpool in the wrong way or was trying to do Liverpool over.

“There’s a line, and he’s stepped over the line. Referees are held to a high bar and he’s got to stop refereeing in the Premier League. However, I don’t feel comfortable with [Coote losing his livelihood]. I don’t believe David Coote is anti-Liverpool.