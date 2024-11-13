David Ornstein drops Liverpool transfer clue by sharing Reds’ latest stance on Zubimendi

Images via Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images and NBC Sports

Liverpool failed to land Martin Zubimendi during the summer transfer window, but it seems that they’re not yet ready to drop their pursuit of the Real Sociedad midfielder.

In August, the Reds had been prepared to pay the Spaniard’s £51m release clause and fully expected to get the deal done, only for the 25-year-old to instead decide that he’d prefer to remain in San Sebastian (Sky Sports).

However, a bombshell development at the Anoeta Stadium might now have placed Anfield chiefs on high alert.

Liverpool’s admiration for Zubimendi continues

On Wednesday morning, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that La Real sporting director Roberto Olabe -a highly ‘renowned’ figure in the football industry – will leave his current post at the end of this season.

The 58-year-old was, of course, involved in the negotiatons with Liverpool over Zubimendi during the summer, and it seems that the Reds’ interest in the midfielder hasn’t gone away.

Within that article, Ornstein wrote: “Zubimendi has been targeted by the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool; so far he has resisted the chance to depart the Basque side, however the admiration continues.”

Would Zubimendi be an upgrade on Liverpool’s current midfield?

The outstanding performances of Ryan Gravenberch – and the sturdy axis that he’s formed alongside Alexis Mac Allister – may have diminished Liverpool’s need to sign a defensive midfielder, although it seems that the Reds remain determined to try and entice the Spaniard to Anfield.

As per FBref, the performance metrics of those three players so far this season have been broadly similar, although the Sociedad star has come out on top in terms of tackle success (66.7%), tackles and interceptions made (46) and clearances (28) in comparison to the Reds duo.

His passing success rate of 86.2% is marginally inferior to the Dutchman’s 88.7% and the Argentine’s 86.6%, which sugggests that he mightn’t be quite as tidy in possession as those two but would offer a greater degree of protection at the base of midfield.

Of course, Zubimendi has had to do more defensive work for La Real than Gravenberch and Mac Allister have at Liverpool due to their respective teams’ fortunes this term, but the Spaniard’s figures are still noteworthy.

It’s unclear whether or not Olabe’s exit from the Anoeta in 2025 has any impact on the Spain midfielder’s thinking about his immediate future, but Anfield chiefs might nonetheless sense an opportunity to sound out the 25-year-old once more.