‘Win it all’: Salah outlines future plans for Liverpool the city and the club in inspirational message

Mo Salah is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in Liverpool history and his recent comments will bring a broad smile to the face of many supporters.

Speaking on the ‘Reds Roundtable’, our Egyptian King was asked for his ‘ambitions for this season’ and stated that they were: “Win it all. In my opinion, I work so hard every day, I hate the idea that we are underdogs.

“No, we have an incredible group… In each position, you’re gonna find players that are really one of the top three in the world.

“So, why we don’t win it? This city and this club has to always fight for everything.”

It’s a real indication to the elite winning mentality that our forward possesses and that should encourage many fans to know that this is what is present within our dressing room.

Mo Salah is out for more silverware for Liverpool this season

After last season’s performances saw more silverware won and a return to Champions League football for the Reds, we were already in a strong position before the campaign began.

Entering the November international break top of the Premier League, top of the league phase of the Champions League and through to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup, winning it all is certainly possible.

The 32-year-old has shown a real understanding of the historic ethos of both the club and the city, something which will only make calls for a new contract even louder.

With pundits labeling our No.11 as the ‘best player in the Premier League‘, it’s not hard to see why everyone attached to the club wants our ace marksman to extend his stay.

Until that’s sorted, we’ll have to continue to see his agent posting cryptic updates on X and all keep our fingers crossed for some good news soon.

You can watch Salah’s comments (from 27:37) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

