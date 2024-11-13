UEFA follow PGMOL’s lead on David Coote as 42y/o counts the cost of tirade against Klopp

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The fallout from the viral video featuring David Coote launching an X-rated tirade against Jurgen Klopp continues into a third day.

On Monday, footage was made public showing the Premier League referee using a crude expletive several times to describe the former Liverpol manager.

The 42-year-old was promptly suspended by the PGMOL pending an investigation into the matter, and the Nottinghamshire official continues to count the cost of his previous comments.

UEFA won’t consider Coote for selection

As reported by Sam Cunningham for i Sport, UEFA will no longer consider Coote for selection for matches under its jurisdiction while investigations continue into the now-infamous video.

The referee is set to face questions from European football’s governing body as well as the PGMOL, with his career effectively placed on hiatus until the matter is resolved.

In the two days since Coote’s tirade against Klopp was made public, a number of former Premier League referees have commented on the issue.

Dermot Gallagher expressed sympathy for the 42-year-old due to the ‘intense’ level of scrutiny which comes with officiating at a high level, while Mike Dean reached out personally to the Nottinghamshire ref but acknowledged that he should never have allowed himself to be recorded making such crude comments.

PGMOL chief Howard Webb kept his public thoughts on the matter to a brief statement on Match Officials Mic’d Up in which he said that it’s being taken ‘very seriously’ by the organisation as they conduct a ‘full investigation’.

Coote has been a FIFA-listed referee since 2020 and, within UEFA, he’s taken charge of matches in the Nations League and Youth League, along with qualifiers for the Champions League and the European Under-19 and Under-21 Championships (Transfermarkt).

It remains to be seen what comes of the investigations into the viral video and whether he’ll ever again be entrusted with a fixture in the Premier League or European competition.