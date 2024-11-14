‘Make it count’ – Jamie Carragher urges Liverpool to pull the trigger on January transfer target

Image via The Overlap

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to take advantage of their dominant position in the Premier League title race by making a potentially season-defining addition in the January transfer window.

The Reds currently have their destiny in their own hands after building a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, with objective calculations now making them favourites to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s side by May.

In recent days, transfer links with Martin Zubimendi have resurfaced, with two of the industry’s most trusted journalists in David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano hinting that the Merseysiders are maintaining a strong interest in the Real Sociedad midfielder.

Carragher urges Liverpool to sign Zubimendi

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast for The Overlap, Carragher implored Liverpool to make the most of their advantageous position by bringing in the 25-year-old, who they unsuccessfully tried to lure to Anfield three months ago.

The former Reds defender said: “If I was Liverpool I’d be doing that. I was thinking about this – if you’re Arne Slot and let’s say an average Premier League manager is at a top club for two or three years trying to win the league… Arteta’s been there for four or five years. You’re trying to build something.

“He might never be in this position again in terms of being nine points clear of Arsenal and five pointsclear of City. There’s a long way to go, I get that, and we know Liverpool don’t do silly things in the transfer market, but if there is something there right now, do it.

“Zubimendi is the player that he wanted. They ended up putting [Ryan] Gravenberch there and he’s been fantastic, don’t get me wrong, but if he [Zubimendi] is the player that you want, go and do it.

“You might never be in this position [again]. You might be here three years and then City are City and they are five points ahead of you going into Christmas time. Just make it count.”

Zubimendi could enhance an already strong hand for Liverpool

Carragher is right to implore Liverpool to flex their muscles and take advantage of Man City’s uncharacteristic stumbles so that, in the likely event that Guardiola’s side regroup and build up a head of steam, they’d be too far behind the Reds to catch up on them.

Signing Zubimendi in January would not only strengthen their midfield options with a player they’ve wanted for several months, but also send out a psychological statement of intent on the transfer market, especially after an underwhelming summer in that regard.

The emergence of Gravenberch as one of our best players so far this season has appeared to reduce the need for a defensive midfielder to be recruited, but the Spaniard could further enhance what is already a very strong hand for Slot and allow for more frequent rotation of the ever-present Netherlands international.

Injuries could also force Liverpool to go into the market in the winter if they were to occur, and although Carragher rightly pointed out that FSG tend not to make impulsive transfer decisions, the long-standing pursuit of the Real Sociedad star certainly wouldn’t fall into that category.

If the Reds pull the trigger on Zubimendi in January after missing out in August, it might just prove decisive in the Premier League title race.