UEFA inspector releases statement on David Coote amid Klopp comments

David Coote’s recent actions have caused a wildfire across the football world and now UEFA have released a statement on their stance.

As reported on disciplinary.uefa.com: ‘A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations by the referee, Mr. David Coote.

‘Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.’

It feels very much like the writing is on the wall for the 41-year-old who shot to public knowledge after his historic comments on Jurgen Klopp went public, calling into dispute his integrity as someone who oversees the game.

With Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville taking differing views on what the ultimate punishment should be for the Nottinghamshire-born referee, it’s likely a topic that is causing a split in the footballing world.

Either an inebriated ill-advised comment or a deep-lying hatred for Scousers, it feels very much clear that a future of overseeing our matches is over.

However, the discussion around whether a career in his profession can continue will be of more interest to the wider public and that’s what these investigations will look to discover.

David Coote’s future hangs in the balance in Europe and England

It’s obvious that integrity is very important and that’s why many of a Red persuasion are calling for an end to any association with Arne Slot’s side.

We only hope that this isn’t something that is underlying across the board for all officials in the league and that there isn’t a widespread bias against our club.

There has been enough evidence to suggest that those who do officiate our matches are just substandard but if we start to think there’s a chance of cheating instead, that opens a whole different can of worms.

