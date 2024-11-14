Carragher and Neville disagree on what should happen to Coote in heated debate

Pictures via Stick to Football

David Coote is very much the man of the moment in football and his recent actions have got the whole world talking, including Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

Speaking on ‘Stick to Football’, the pair debated over the future of the referee amid the videos that circled of him defacing Jurgen Klopp earlier this week.

The line of argument from the former Manchester United defender was: “I think he probably should get a suspension of some kind, I think Liverpool matches will be a no, no for him but I’d like to think he could come back and referee in the Premier League.

“I don’t think someone being completely canceled forever from doing the job for calling someone what he did, it’s not a sackable offense.”

Whereas the Scouser’s opinion was: “I’m not saying he shouldn’t referee again, I’m saying maybe he’s in the EFL, maybe he goes abroad.

Our former No.23’s argument was also that the 41-year-old can’t only not oversee our matches but any game that could have an impact on our position in the league, such as ones including Manchester City, Chelsea or Arsenal.

It’s not saying his integrity is fully lost but any contentious decision given against us, even if we’re not in the match, will immediately be highlighted as a bias against the Reds.

David Coote’s future will cause mass debate for all football fans

With Howard Webb refusing to offer an opinion on where the future of the Nottinghamshire-born official lies, we’re still in the dark around how this saga will end.

This all centres down to how can anyone be a supporter of a football team and not show some bias towards their team by giving decisions against another.

If our former defender doesn’t think that the man in the centre of this storm can be trusted with any game that could effect Arne Slot’s side, then how can anyone from Manchester be allowed to do the same and this ethos can be repeated for any team across the country.

You can watch Carragher and Neville’s comments on Coote (from 35:45) via The Overlap on YouTube:

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men