Liverpool defender set for first senior international appearance after surprise call-up

Liverpool are enjoying a great start to the season and that has seen many members of our squad rewarded with game time for their nation, including one surprise player.

Following an injury to Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Lee Carsley has now called up Jarell Quansah to the senior team for the matches with Greece and Ireland this week (via englandfootball.com).

It provides a great opportunity for the defender who is looking to make his first appearance at the top level for England and given the interim head coach’s relationship with younger players and this being his last week in the top job, we may well see a debut.

We also saw the 50-year-old publicly praise Curtis Jones and that presents an opportunity for two of our brightest young options to have a week they will never forget.

Jarell Quansah could make his first England appearance this week

After beginning the season as Arne Slot’s starting centre back, the 21-year-old has endured a turbulent few months with the Reds.

The boss has been very honest in his recent assessment of the defender and that has led to some harsh comments that have been fired his way.

What our academy graduate needs to do next is to listen to this advice and make the most of any opportunity that is handed his way, most likely being in cup competitions.

An appearance for the national team would be a huge opportunity to impress for both club and country and we’ll all be wishing the Warrington-born defender the best if he does so.

What comes next will be tough competition with Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate and Joe Gomez for first team minutes but as this is still such a formative part of the career of our No.78, there’s so much opportunity to learn and grow.

In a couple of years time, let’s hope he can look back at this period being one of the most important of his career.

