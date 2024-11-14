Analysing the Key Transfers Which Have Shaped Liverpool’s Premier League Title-Contending Squad

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC boast a very rich history, blessed with many titles and some of the best players of all time in English football.

The Reds have won 51 major trophies in their existence, making them one of the most decorated clubs in the world. That includes six European Cups, having been part of arguably the most famous final of all in 2005 when they came back from 3-0 down against AC Milan to ultimately win on penalties. LFC have also won 19 league titles, the last of which came in the 2019.20 season, along with eight FA Cups and three UEFA Cups.

One of the reasons for the club’s success is great leadership. In recent years, Liverpool have generally made smart investments and bought players who they knew would fit within the club’s culture. That has undoubtedly been an important recipe for success.

The players and managers are vital. In 2024, the Reds brought in some new players as well as a new head coach in Arne Slot, under whom things are shaping up very promisingly. They are currently top of the Premier League and the Champions League, in which they already seem certain to progress to the knockout stages.

Understanding Liverpool’s Approach to Transfers

Key Transfers at Liverpool in Recent Years

Federico Chiesa was the only new arrival at Anfield in the summer 2024 transfer window. One of the biggest talents in the world hasn’t had much luck in his career due to injuries, although he had been a key player at Juventus for some time. Since coming to England, his luck hasn’t changed as injury problems have thus far ruined his chances of fighting for a first-team place, already leading to speculation over a possible loan exit.

In the summer of 2023, Liverpool made some great signings, with arrivals like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister instantly becoming key members of the squad.

During the 2022/23 campaign, two new forwards arrived in Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez. Much hope has been invested in those two, although both are still discovering their true potential. With Liverpool playing so magnificently under Slot, it could be just a matter of time until they find their best form.

Some of the Reds’ longest-serving players are still core pillars of the team, most notably the amazing Mo Salah seemingly still in his prime at 32. With 10 goals and assists each to his name already this season, he has been in scintillating form as both a goalscorer and playmaker.

Of those who’ve come through the academy ranks, Trent Alexander-Arnold is continuously proving his worth and is currently the best right-back in the world, with Real Madrid continually linked with the 26-year-old. He is a key figure in this Liverpool team and has consistently proven his quality at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk is still going strong and, alongside Salah, has a strong claim to be hailed as Liverpool’s best signing of the last 10 years.

Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones have also developed into reliable members of Slot’s team and have been dispelling quite a few doubters!

Liverpool’s excellent season so far has certainly been a team effort, with 10 players having scored already. This is a testament to the Reds’ well-executed transfer strategy, with so many players fitting in seamlessly and having something to offer to the collective effort.

Premier League Hopes

Liverpool won the 2019/20 Premier League at a canter, which makes it staggering that prior to that memorable triumph, they hadn’t been English champions in 30 years!

They had come close a few times in the intervening three decades, missing out by only one or two points, and there seems a genuine chance that they could go the distance this season.

Many were doubtful about Slot, but his successful style of calm, controlled football has resonated successfully with the squad and has helped them to open a five-point lead over champions Manchester City in second place.