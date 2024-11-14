He’s done it again: Salah’s agent posts another Mo update on social media aimed at ‘ITK sources’

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is understandably surrounded in speculation around his future as his contract edges ever closer to a close this summer and there’s been another update.

After first re-posting a message on his X account, the Egyptian King’s agent had his hand forced to provide a further message to explain his actions.

Ramy Abbas Issa replied to a comment from Redmen TV who were trying to work out the logic behind his Wednesday afternoon re-post and he stated: ‘It really is just to say they don’t know.’

The Colombian appears tired with the speculation around his client’s future by those he clearly thinks have no insider information and so felt compelled to update us all.

It’s a strange update in that there hasn’t been a dominating angle from one particular source that suggests that our No.11’s future has been decided either way, so it’s hard to know what story is being rubbished here.

It would be great to get Mo Salah’s future sorted quickly

With the 32-year-old showing no signs of slowing down, it makes sense to throw out the rule book on players in their thirties and allow him to extend his stay at Anfield.

We saw with the late goal against Aston Villa that there’s no reason to doubt that our Premier League record goal scorer is anything but still at his very best.

Therefore, the question must only be around how much money the forward should be paid and not whether he’s worth another few years on his deal.

With this story dragging on for so long now though, it would be great to see an ending soon but only with the assurance that an extension is agreed.

Good things come to those who wait and it seems we can’t read too much into what is being reported about the Egyptian online, let’s just hope we don’t have to delay this much longer and that a club legend can agree a deal to stay on Merseyside for several more seasons.

You can view the update on Salah via his agent’s X account:

It really is just to say they don’t know. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) November 13, 2024

