Mo Salah posts telling update amid contract talk and no Egypt call-up

Pictures via mosalah on Instagram

Mo Salah is having a rare week off football and that has presented an opportunity for on-field matters to be replaced with the events happening off it.

After several social media posts from his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, it seems clear that things are hotting up in terms of negotiations for a possible new deal.

Given a lack of a call-up to the Egyptian national team and the knowledge that many of the squad will be with their respective nations, and that Arne Slot goes back to the Netherlands to visit his family during these weeks, our No.11 has some free time.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the 32-year-old has posted a picture of him in the gym as he kept up his unerring focus on making himself a better footballer and athlete.

Mo Salah’s full focus will be on ensuring success on the pitch

As much as the attacker will be aware of what is happening with his potential new contract, this image shows a laser focus on getting the most out of himself.

We’ve seen in his recent comments about a desire to win every trophy on offer to the Reds this season, that he believes in his own ability and that of his teammates.

Our head coach must be delighted to see that one of his most talented and experienced players has such a desire to be a positive role model to his peers.

Any young players won’t need to be told the positives of being the first in and last out of training, as they can see the rewards in the form of our Premier League record goal scorer.

Let’s hope he can keep this legacy going with a new contract being agreed (hopefully this week) and then this story can continue for several more years to come.

You can view Salah’s post via his Instagram stories:

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men