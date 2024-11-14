What Salah told Liverpool coach in training proves he can’t get Wenger advice out of his head

Picture via Liverpool FC

Mo Salah is at his impervious best for Liverpool at the moment and one new coach at the club has been learning first hand about the mentality of our hero.

Speaking on ‘The Reds Roundtable’, the Egyptian King said: “I got advice from Arsene Wenger before.

“He was at Melwood at that time, and I asked him what’s the difference between… I think it was my first season in, then I asked him, ‘What’s the difference between a good player and a really, really good player?’

“He said, ‘I think the very, very good player is always focused on the game, even if he doesn’t have the momentum. He stays in the game until the last minute or until the whistle.’

“I think for me, I know there’s some games I don’t have the momentum, I don’t have the game, but I’m always focused on the game to finish stuff…

“Johnny [Heitinga] when he came here this year and he was like, ‘Oh, Mo, you’re not playing good today’. I said, ‘Yeah, but I always find the moment’.

“I’m not always very good in the game. It’s normal, we’re still human. But I’m always trying to find a way to change the game.

“I think some players don’t accept the feeling and just keep fighting it. But if you accept it and impress it, it’s nothing. It’s more your imagination, going in your head.

“But I think if you accept it and just impress it, it’s okay. It’s okay to feel that way and it’s okay to have a bad game, but the most important thing is to stay in the game and try to make a difference.”

It’s clear then that this self belief to always be able to impact a game, no matter how well he’s been playing in it, is what keep our No.11 focused.

The elite winning mentality of Mo Salah is inspiring to see

After also outlining his ambitions to win every piece of silverware on offer this campaign, it’s a clear example of how far this drive to be the best has inspired the 32-year-old to believe in himself and his teammates.

After arriving from West Ham this summer, Johnny Heitinga has bought into life as a Red and has even been captured commenting on his former club Everton.

For a man who has worked up close with other Premier League strikers to be in awe of the mindset that the Egyptian King possesses, just shows how much of a freak he is.

This mindset, matched with his ability, shows how little pieces of advice from very important figures like Arsene Wenger can add 0.1% to his game.

That’s all culminated in a man who has scored more Premier League goals for our club that anyone else and is a key reason as to why we want him to extend his stay in L4.

You can watch Salah’s comments via @LFC on X:

“What’s the difference between a good player and a really, really good player?” 🤔 Salah’s question to Arsene Wenger 💬 pic.twitter.com/706zGfqzvb — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 14, 2024

