Talks in progress: James Pearce says ‘settled’ Liverpool colossus will be ‘happy’ to stay put

James Pearce has said that talks are in progress regarding a potential new contract for a Liverpool player who’s ‘happy and settled’ on Merseyside.

The futures of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been the subject of mass speculation, with their respective deals all expiring next June and no sign of any agreement being struck imminently, although Paul Joyce reported this week that discussions are ongoing in that regard.

Thankfully, negotiations with one of their Anfield teammates appear to be progressing with far less drama.

Pearce: Konate is ‘happy and settled’ at Liverpool

Pearce responded to a number of readers’ queries in a Liverpool mailbag for The Athletic on Thursday, in which he was inevitably asked about the contract situations of Salah, Van Dijk and Trent.

While he offered little clue as to whether or not those would be resolved soon, the journalist gave a far more encouraging update about another player who’s in discussions over a new deal at Anfield.

He outlined: “The only other priority is Ibrahima Konate, whose deal runs until 2026. Talks are underway and I don’t envisage any issues there. He’s happy and settled at Liverpool. He’s in the best form of his Anfield career and at 25, his best years are ahead of him.”

Konate has been rejuvenated for Liverpool this season

While most Liverpool fans would be yearning for the situations regarding Salah, Van Dijk and Trent to be sorted first, and with good reason given the narrow window for renewal, it’s pleasing to hear that talks with Konate appear to be progressing smoothly.

As Pearce rightly says, the Frenchman has been thriving since getting back into the starting XI under Arne Slot this season, ranking second in the squad for aerial duels won (2.5) and clearances made (3.6) per game (WhoScored).

The 25-year-old has delivered some excellent performances of late – most notably in the 2-2 draw at title rivals Arsenal in late October – and he looks greatly rejuvenated after a below-par finish to last term, when he’d lost his place in the team to Jarell Quansah.

With Konate seemingly happy to renew at Liverpool and negotiations appearing to be going nicely, hopefully this is one contract situation that the Anfield hierarchy can get sorted with far greater haste than the ongoing sagas surrounding Salah, Van Dijk and Trent.