Journalist outlines why Liverpool could still resurrect Zubimendi pursuit despite August rejection

Despite rejecting the chance to join Liverpool in August, Martin Zubimendi hasn’t been jettisoned as a potential signing at Anfield.

The Reds were willing to pay the £52m release clause for the Real Sociedad midfielder three months ago and thought they had his word that he’d come to Merseyside, only for the LaLiga club to turn his head by persuading him to remain near the cuisine and mountain scenery that he enjoyed so much (Daily Mail).

The U-turn left many LFC fans incandescent with rage that they’d failed to acquire the 25-year-old, who was evidently a primary target for Richard Hughes, but it appears that the move could yet be resurrected.

Zubimendi hasn’t ‘burned any bridges’ at Liverpool

Both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have indicated this week that Liverpool remain firmly interested in Zubimendi, and another reliable journalist has suggested that a renewed pursuit isn’t out of the question.

Responding to readers’ queries in a piece for The Athletic, James Pearce wrote: “Liverpool haven’t tried to resurrect the Zubimendi deal since it fell through, but I don’t get the impression he’s burned any bridges.

“Yes, the player backtracked and opted to stay in August after initially indicating he wanted the move to Anfield to happen, but Liverpool know he came under a lot of pressure from Real Sociedad.”

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has implored his former club to push hard to sign the Euro 2024 winner in January if he remains a primary target.

Will Liverpool try again for Zubimendi in January?

Some Liverpool fans may argue that, if Zubimendi truly had his heart set on joining the Reds, he wouldn’t have had his decision swayed by La Real’s charm offensive, and that Hughes should focus instead on trying to lure players who’d be all-in on a move to Anfield.

Conversely, if LFC remain determined to sign the 25-year-old despite him turning us down in August, it suggests that they view him as the player to enhance Arne Slot’s starting XI and add further momentum to an increasingly probable Premier League title charge.

There appears to be an acknowledgement from the Merseyside hierarchy that the midfielder could still be tempted to join and that it wasn’t strictly him who snubbed the six-time champions of Europe if Anoeta chiefs had pressured him into staying.

With renowned Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe set to leave the club at the end of this season (The Athletic), that too could possibly play a part in Zubimendi’s thinking as regards his own future, should Liverpool return to the table in January.

If Hughes is adamant that the Spain international is transfer priority number one, it’d be well worth knocking on his and La Real’s door in the coming weeks in an effort to see the job through after the summertime pursuit narrowly fell short.