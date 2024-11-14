Ex-Liverpool coach could raid Anfield for ‘big player’ in January; Reds open to selling – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A former Liverpool coach is reportedly eyeing a raid of the Merseyside club in the January transfer window.

Earlier this week, Football Insider claimed that the Reds may be open to accepting mid-season offers for Wataru Endo, on the basis that they bring in a replacement midfielder over the winter.

To that effect, both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have indicated in recent days that LFC remain firmly interested in a potential swoop for Martin Zubimendi, having unsuccessfully tried to land the Real Sociedad star in August.

Wolves could sign Endo from Liverpool in January

According to Football Insider on Thursday morning, with Liverpool prepared to sell the Japan captain in January, Wolves could potentially seal a deal for our number 3.

Gary O’Neil’s side have been joined in their reported interest in the 31-year-old by Ipswich and Fulham, with the trio set to keep close tabs on the midfielder prior to the market reopening in seven weeks’ time, and the Molineux outfit appear to be the frontrunners for him at present.

The ex-Stuttgart enforcer is thought to have been deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield, having only played sporadically this season amid a clear preference for Ryan Gravenberch in the number 6 role.

Liverpool decision on Endo could rest on Zubimendi pursuit

If Liverpool were to push ahead with their seemingly revived interest in Zubimendi and finally lure him to Anfield in January, then Endo’s prospects of game-time under Slot would become even more meagre.

Despite the Reds boss calling the 31-year-old a ‘big player‘ after the win over Crystal Palace last month, the midfielder has only been handed 20 minutes on the pitch in the Premier League and Champions League so far this term, a telling indication of his standing in the pecking order.

O’Neil may be hoping that his previous LFC connections as Barry Lewtas’ assistant with the under-23s might tip the scales in Wolves’ favour when it comes to the pursuit of the Japan captain.

If Liverpool get Zubimendi over the line in January, we suspect that the possiblity of Endo leaving would increase significantly. If no new midfielder is signed over the winter, it’d seem foolhardy to sell our number 3, who despite his sparse involvement could still be crucial in terms of squad depth later in the season.