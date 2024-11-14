Liverpool legend ‘will leave’ his club this summer; lost at Anfield this season – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have had a brilliant start to the season under Arne Slot and it’s safe to say that we’re all very much happy with life under the new boss.

However, he wasn’t always the man that many expected would be in charge of the club this season and for much of our hunt for a Jurgen Klopp replacement – there was one name on everyone’s lips.

That was of course Xabi Alonso and now there’s been a major update on his future, from outlets in Spain.

Taking to X, Eurosport have reported (translated): ‘Xabi Alonso and Alejandro Grimaldo will leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.’



This would suggest then that the Spaniard may well be looking for a new club this summer, with it near certain that the offer of the Reds being not at all possible – given the brilliant start of our head coach.

Xabi Alonso’s future appears to lie away from Germany

It was clear from the way that the 42-year-old acted on his return to L4 that he was honoured to be given the chance to come back to a former home but it’s likely he could have had the opportunity to do so on a permanent basis if he had wanted.

Despite Paul Joyce confirming that the former Real Madrid midfielder was never offered a job, this was likely the truth only because of a commitment to the Bundesliga champions.

It may then be the case that the Bernabeu is the new home for a man who won the Wolrd Cup with Spain in 2008, if he does leave Leverkusen at the end of the campaign.

Given our illustrious European history, it feels like we will be crossing paths again with a former fan hero and whatever club he does take over next.

You can view the Alonso update via @Eurosport_ES on X:

📰 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀 @Eurosport_ES ❌ Xabi Alonso y Alejandro Grimaldo dejarán el Bayer Leverkusen a final de temporada ✍🏻 Una información de @HdezYago — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) November 14, 2024

