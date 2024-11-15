Caoimhin Kelleher impresses with post-match interview after hero’s performance for Ireland

Pictures via RTÉ Sport

It was a night to remember for Caoimhin Kelleher as he saved a penalty and won player of the match for Ireland to ensure they secured victory on the international stage.

Speaking after the game, our No.62 said: “Before he stepped up I just looked at the run-up and kind of went on instinct and thankfully I went the right way.

“I think maybe in the first half we rode our luck at times. [There was] two off the post and good defending and some good blocks, which you have to do at times.

“Thankfully we scored a great goal and then I think we just defended. Other than the penalty there weren’t many chances, so there’s positives to take from it.”

It was an honest assessment of a game where he was the hero, showing the level-headed focus that remains in place from our second choice stopper.

Caoimhin Kelleher is as impressive off the pitch as he is on it

Despite Arne Slot confirming that Alisson Becker will make an immediate return to our goal as soon as he is fit enough to do so, nobody can be anything but impressed with the 25-year-old’s recent performances.

The Irishman has done as he always does, fitted in seamlessly to our team and been a dependable player to help ensure we remain top of the Premier League.

The biggest credit for us is that you don’t even notice we have a supposedly weaker option in our goal and so seeing him being given the chance to shine on the international stage is great to see.

Let’s hope he can return to Merseyside full off confidence and that the Cork-born stopper continues to be a vital player in our squad.

You can watch Kelleher’s comments via @RTEsport on X:

