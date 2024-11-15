Caoimhin Kelleher is the hero for Ireland with crucial penalty save

Pictures via Viaplay International

Caoimhin Kelleher has been in fine form for Liverpool this season and it’s great to see that this has been carried on to the international stage with a moment of brilliance.

With Ireland leading 1-0, a VAR intervention led to a penalty being awarded to Finland in the 77th minute and presented our No.62 the chance to be the hero against Joel Pohjanpalo.

The 25-year-old dived to his right to keep the ball out of his net, before then halting Robin Lod’s rebounded effort in what was an inspired moment.

It ensured victory for Ireland, meaning their Scandinavian opponents were relegated and presents a chance for a play-off game to keep their place in the second tier of Nations League football.

Unsurprisingly, our man won the player of the match award and was the toast of a nation at the full-time whistle.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s double save made him Ireland’s hero

Such has the academy graduate impressed since coming in for the Reds since Alisson Becker’s injury, John Aldridge has suggested that he’s presented our head coach with a selection headache.

Speaking about the returning Brazilian, Arne Slot has confirmed that he will make an immediate comeback to first team action once his fitness concerns come to an end.

Whatever the decision that is made, we can all be agreement that our back-up has stood up to the test that has been presented – which was filling in for the world’s best goalkeeper.

To not only stand up to this challenge but also perform at a level that has been so impressive we haven’t even missed our No.1 – is the biggest praise that can be angled at the Cork-born ‘keeper.

We can then be safe in the knowledge that we are well covered in a very important department of our squad.

You can watch Kelleher’s penalty save (from 1:42:44) via Viaplay International:

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men