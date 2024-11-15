‘I had a smile on my face’: Curtis Jones glows in post-debut interview for England

Pictures via ITV Sport

Curtis Jones would always remember the day he played for England’s senior team for the first time but he could never expect it would go as well as it did.

Speaking about making the most of his debut, the Scouser said: “I tried, I tried! The lads around helped as well. I just went out there and I was playing free and I had a smile on my face. I was enjoying it and I’m happy I came away with a goal as well…

“When you’ve got a team like ours I can go high and I can come low and I can get on the ball and I can play.

“There’s lads there to help and there’s also lads who said I can go [forward] as well. Jude [Bellingham] stayed back, so I saw I had a chance to go and lucky enough I scored.”

You can see from the interview and his comments that it was a day that meant a lot to the midfielder who is playing with so much freedom at the moment.

Curtis Jones will never forget the impact he made on his England debut

It wasn’t just an appearance that the academy graduate was celebrating but a display so impressive that it led Micah Richards to claim it was ‘one of the best England debuts I’ve ever seen’.

Many may assume it was down to the goal scored by our No.17 but it was much more than that in an all-round performance from our man.

It’s great to see his form at Anfield has been carried onto the international stage and with a game against Ireland coming later this week as well, there’s room for more highlights.

Let’s hope the Toxteth-born star continues to shine and that his form can be transferred back to the Reds when the international break comes to an end.

You can watch Jones’s comments via @itvfootball on X:

"It's a young team, we're all playing well for our clubs, we're all exciting players who want to get on the ball and be creative! Even when we lost the ball we carried on doing it" Jude Bellingham & Curtis Jones spoke to @GabrielClarke05 following @England's win over Greece pic.twitter.com/zXFhO0Nkef — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 14, 2024

