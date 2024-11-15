Curtis Jones carries club form to international stage with outrageous flicked finish

Pictures via ITV Sport

Curtis Jones is enjoying the best form of his Liverpool career at the moment and that led to a very much deserved call-up to his national team this week.

Handed not only his first appearance for England but his first start too, our midfielder was part of a 3-0 victory over Greece and produced a moment he will never forget.

Morgan Gibbs-White drove the ball through the middle of the pitch, before playing a one-two with Jarrod Bowen and then the Nottingham Forest man crossed the ball into the path of the Scouser.

Our No.17 then produced an outrageous flicked finish to both deceive and beat Odysseas Vlachodimos in the opposition net, ensuring it was a debut game to remember.

Curtis Jones took full advantage of his England debut

It always felt like this was going to be the week when the 23-year-old was going to announce himself on the international stage, given the glowing comments that came his way from interim manager Lee Carlsey.

Arne Slot has been equally full of praise for the way that the academy graduate has taken his game to the next level, specifically since the birth of his daughter.

What needs to come next is consistency, something that has been present the past few weeks, as this will ensure that a purple patch just becomes the norm.

We’ve seen with Ryan Gravenberch that the comments on his performances have reduced but his level has not, as people are simply becoming used to him being a fantastic player.

Once we stop talking about Curtis Jones being in fine form it’ll prove one of two things; either that this was just a flash in the pan or (hopefully!) that he has now found his level as a top quality midfielder.

Given his past few appearances, there’s no reason why it can’t be the latter.

You can watch Jones’s goal via @itvfootball on X:

WHAT A GOAL FROM CURTIS JONES! 💥 A beautiful little flick puts England three clear! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#ITVFootball | #NationsLeague | @LFC pic.twitter.com/lkmbDJzRqO — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 14, 2024

