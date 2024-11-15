Liverpool midfielder labeled ‘extraordinary’ with ‘one of the best’ performances Richards has ‘ever seen’

Pictures via The Rest Is Football

Liverpool have been fantastic so far this season and so it’s no surprise to hear praise for some of our best players, something that has happened here from Micah Richards.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the former Manchester City defender said: “Curtis Jones was extraordinary, that’s one of the best England debuts I’ve ever seen.

“And what I mean by that, when you go to England sometimes the pace is a little bit slower and you sort of play the easy pass.

“If you look at Curtis Jones, his body positions, he was always available for the ball every time.

“When you play in that position, in a pivot No.6, you don’t always have to be dribbling and running past people, breaking the lines and playing that fantastic pass, it’s just being available for the ball.

“And I think him in that role, sometimes at Liverpool he plays as a No.8 and he likes to get in the box like we saw for his goal, but in terms of just being that person who was not afraid to get on it, I just thought it showed me his character and how fearless he is.”

It’s huge praise for the Scouser here and it’s something we all love to hear for a player who really is in the form of his career at the moment.

Everybody is enjoying Curtis Jones’s form at the moment

Curtis Jones was not only given his first game for his nation but also his first start too and to see him score a goal on this landmark event is something that can only fill all Reds with pride.

We knew that Lee Carlsey was a big fan of our midfielder following his pre-match comments and this faith in our man has been fully repaid on the international stage.

To hear pundits now praising the 23-year-old too, it just makes this whole occasion even more special for a player who is thriving at this moment in time.

We saw with his performance against Chelsea that the Toxteth-born star can perform to an elite standard on the biggest stage but what’s happened since then has been equally as impressive.

The new father seems hell bent on ensuring that he shows everyone this is the new norm and that his quality will continue to shine for the rest of this campaign.

Let’s hope this is the case for a player who must be on cloud nine right now.

You can watch Richards’s comments on Jones (from 16:59) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men