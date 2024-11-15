Liverpool ‘could be in the mix’ for Everton player Man Utd are trying to sign – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Ask any Liverpool fan who our most hated clubs are and 99.9% of people would say Manchester United or Everton, which makes this latest rumour very interesting.

As reported by Give Me Sport: ‘While United have been tracking Branthwaite for a long period of time, they will face competition for his signature should he be available in the summer.

‘GMS sources have indicated that Liverpool could be in the mix for the 22-year-old.’

It’s not the first time we’ve been linked to Jarrad Branthwaite and it would be a remarkable deal if we completed it, for many differing reasons.

First, it would be the latest in a long line of players who have represented both clubs on either side of Stanley Park – following in the footsteps of the likes of Conor Coady, Abel Xavier and Nick Barmby.

Next, it would mean pipping those from Old Trafford to a signing they have also been touted to make for a long time and there aren’t many things sweeter than upsetting those from down the M62.

Jarrad Branthwaite arriving at Anfield would be a major shock

Finally, it presents Arne Slot with quite the selection headache at the heart of our defence due to the number of options we have at our disposal already.

In Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, it’s safe to say we have a brilliant quartet of central defenders who are already wrestling for game time.

If we add on another in the form of the England international, then it would only cause more problems in terms of who gets to play and when.

Therefore, it seems unlikely we would do this unless one of them was to leave this January or the summer.

Our main ambition in all of this would be to secure the future of our captain and given his recent comments, this may not be too far off.

