Guardiola contemplating move for Liverpool man who left the club this summer – report

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City have endured a bitter rivalry over the past few years and look set to fight it out for the Premier League this season and Pep Guardiola is plotting to capture one of our former players.

According to footballtransfers.com: ‘Sources have informed us that the Spaniard has had an eye on Brentford’s Sepp van den Berg since the defender was registered with Liverpool but on loan at Preston North End.

‘The centre-back caught his eye during a pre-season friendly in 2021 and he has been on Guardiola’s radar ever since.’

Given the decision by Arne Slot to allow the defender to depart this summer, it would be a major surprise to then see him make a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Perhaps some would also then question as to how the Reds deemed the Dutchman surplus to requirement but the champions then are interested enough to make a move so soon after.

There is already one former player who called Anfield their home who’s currently playing for the team in sky blue and that’s Scott Carson, so the 22-year-old wouldn’t be alone in making this move.

Sepp van den Berg moving to Manchester City would be a huge shock

It was reported in the summer that the former Preston loanee had exceeded the expectations our new coaching staff had of him but clearly not enough to ensure he didn’t leave.

What this may also suggest though is that he left Merseyside in search of regular football and if we can’t offer that, it’s unlikely that it will be on provided with the Citizens either.

Add on a clear frustration at the price tag we set for our former player, it seems that even he would not expect that another club would then immediately prize him away from the Bees who matched our valuation.

We’ll file this rumour under the ‘probably not going to happen’ category.

