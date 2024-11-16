5 duels won: ‘Tireless’ Liverpool maestro was applauded off the pitch after his country’s win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot will have been delighted with the performances of several Liverpool players on international duty on Friday night.

Ben Doak lit up Scotland’s win over Croatia at Hampden Park, with the 19-year-old reaping the benefits from his loan spell at Middlesbrough by making himself a star turn for his country.

Elsewhere in the UEFA Nations League, Conor Bradley stood out for Northern Ireland as they recorded a 2-0 victory at home to Belarus at Windsor Park.

Bradley praised in Northern Ireland victory

The Liverpool right-back earned an impressive 8/10 in the post-match player ratings from Belfast Telegraph writer Julian Taylor.

The journalist wrote: “Positioned in a rangy, attacking right wing back role, the Liverpool ace drove forward well to try and stretch the ‘White Wings’ in different areas of the pitch. A standing ovation from the Green and White Army at the climax. Tireless.”

Could Bradley replace Trent at Liverpool in the long-term?

On the occasion of his 22nd cap for Northern Ireland, it’s easy to see why Bradley was applauded off the pitch by the home support after the final whistle.

As per Sofascore, the Liverpool defender won four tackles and five duels against Belarus, along with making two clearances and two key passes and completing one dribble as his country remained on course to top their group and earn automatic promotion to League B.

Although the bulk of his game-time at Anfield this season has come in the Carabao Cup, he’s still featured in 10 games so far under Arne Slot, getting more than an hour on the pitch in last weekend’s win over Aston Villa after he came on for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold (Transfermarkt).

Displacing the vice-captain on a regular basis would be an incredibly steep task, although the ongoing speculation over a possible move to Real Madrid for the 26-year-old begs the question as to whether his current understudy could step up and replace him in the long-term.

While almost every Liverpool fan will obviously hope that our number 66 signs a new contract soon, the performances of Bradley for club and country suggest that he’d be capable of filling the enormous void if Los Blancos end up getting their man.