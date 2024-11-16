Liverpool take protective legal measure as wait goes on for verdict on Man City’s 115 charges

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In a rare show of unity, Liverpool and three other members of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big 6’ have taken action to protect themselves depending on the verdict from Manchester City’s ongoing legal battle with the Premier League.

The champions stand accused of 115 alleged breaches of the top flight’s rules relating to financial irregularities over a 10-year period, with the club reperatedly denying any wrongdoing and the case continuing to be heard by an independent commission, with a verdict expected early next year.

Liverpool lodge legal notice seeking compensation

As reported by Martyn Ziegler for The Times, the Merseyside outfit – along with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham – have lodged legal notices reserving the right to seek compensation if the Etihad Stadium are found guilty of the charges which have been levelled against them.

Those four clubs have acted to protect themselves after being made aware of a legal argument whereby they risk being time-barred from an entitlement to compensation due to the length of time which has passed since City’s alleged breaches first came to light.

Following that report, the Liverpool Echo‘s Dave Powell added that, following dialogue with their legal firm, Liverpool were advised to safeguard their position as it pertains to damages, should the Premier League champions receive a hefty punishment arising from the eventual findings from the independent commission.

It was pointed out to the Merseyside club that a potential six-year statute of limitations may have been about to elapse, with German website Der Spiegel first publishing the Football Leaks documents on 5 November 2018.

Liverpool right to protect themselves

Whilst our understanding of the legal technicalities surrounding the case involving Manchester City and the Premier League is limited, it would appear that Liverpool have acted in a sensible and timely manner by seeking compensation now rather than waiting for the verdict as to the 115 charges.

Four years ago, Pep Guardiola’s side were successful their appeal to overturn a ban from UEFA competitions after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the majority of alleged breaches of financial regulation were time-barred (The Guardian).

If City are found guilty in the Premier League case, other clubs in the division would be entitled to claim for loss of income arising to missing out on tangible achievements such as winning the top-flight title or qualifying for the Champions League or other European competitions.

With Liverpool having twice finished second to the Manchester club by a single point in recent years, they’ve been one of the teams most affected by the alleged financial breaches from their rivals, and it’s only right that they should do everything in their power to ensure that they receive justice.

The eventual verdict on the case will be eagerly awaited by everyone with a vested interest in English football.