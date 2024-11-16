(Video) Liverpool duo were involved in extraordinary last-gasp drama in international action

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Two Liverpool teammates were on opposing sides on international duty on Friday night in a match which threw up an extraordinary finish.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz both made the trip across the Atlantic for the latest double header of South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, and they faced each other last night as Uruguay welcomed Colombia to Montevideo.

None of the five goals which were scored came from the Reds duo, who both played for the entire game (our number 7 captained his country), but they would’ve left the pitch with wildly contrasting emotions after what could be mildly described as a dramatic finale to proceedings.

Liverpool duo involved in last-gasp drama

Juan Quintero’s 31st-minute free kick had Colombia in the lead at half-time before two goals in three minutes just shy of the hour mark turned the game on its head.

When Andres Gomez equalised in the sixth minute of stoppage time, it seemed as if he’d rescued a point for the visitors, but the clock had just ticked past the 100-minute mark when Manuel Ugarte crashed home a dramatic winner for Uruguay.

It would’ve been an especially cathartic victory for the home side as they avenged their defeat to the Colombians in the Copa America semi-finals in July, after which Nunez was embroiled in chaotic post-match scenes.

With Uruguay climbing into second place just ahead of Colombia in the South American standings, the two Liverpool attackers are well on course to feature at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Diaz may have ended up on the losing side last night but he certainly didn’t let his country down with his performance, winning more duels (12) than anyone else on the pitch and completing three dribbles, although he surprisingly didn’t record a shot in the entire game (Sofascore).

By contrast, Nunez had three shots for Uruguay but won only four of his 11 duels, with national daily El Pais describing him as ‘the most involved’ player in his team’s attack.

We suspect that the Liverpool duo won’t have quite as frantic an ending to their respective nations’ next matches in midweek!

You can view the highlights from Uruguay’s win over Colombia below, via SBS Sport on YouTube: